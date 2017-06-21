

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. said that the head of its Autopilot software, Chris Lattner, has left the electric carmaker less than six months after joining it.



The company elevated Jim Keller, vice president of Autopilot hardware, to also oversee Autopilot software. In addition, the company said that Andrej Karpathy will become director of artificial intelligence and Autopilot Vision.



Lattner joined Tesla in January 2017 as vice president of Autopilot software. He joined the electric car maker after spending eleven years at Apple, where he was primarily responsible for creating Swift, the programming language for building apps on Apple platforms.



'Chris just wasn't the right fit for Tesla, and we've decided to make a change. We wish him the best,' Tesla said.



'Turns out that Tesla isn't a good fit for me after all. I'm interested to hear about interesting roles for a seasoned engineering leader!,' Lattner tweeted.



Karpathy will report directly to Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and work closely with Jim Keller, who now has overall responsibility for autopilot hardware and software.



Karpathy most recently worked as a research scientist at OpenAI, a Silicon Valley artificial intelligence research institution.



This is the second shakeup of the Autopilot team by Tesla in less than six months. Lattner's hiring by Tesla in January coincided with the departure of Autopilot director Sterling Anderson.



Tesla had sued Anderson, accusing him of taking confidential information about the company's driver-assist system and trying to recruit at least a dozen former colleagues to a new startup. The lawsuit was settled in April.



