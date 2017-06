CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Malaysia Airlines Berhad (Malaysia Airlines) announced an order for 10 737 MAX 10s, valued at $1.25 billion at list prices. The agreement also converts 10 of the airline's current 737 MAXs on order to the newest version of the 737 MAX family.



In 2016, Malaysia Airlines announced an order for 25 737 MAXs. Malaysia Airlines currently operates more than 50 Next-Generation 737s.



