OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") is pleased to announce that the US Buyback Leaders ETF (the "Fund") (TSX: HUL)(TSX: HUL.U) has changed its name to US Equity Plus Income ETF, which name change will take effect on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") on June 22, 2017. The TSX ticker symbols of the Fund remain the same for both Class A Units and Class U Units, HUL:TSX and HUL.U:TSX, respectively. Upon review of the Fund's investment objectives and considering consistent feedback from Advisors in the field, Harvest believes the name change is more reflective of the Fund's investment strategy. "To specifically title the Fund on the corporate share repurchase programs that are part of the investment criteria was narrow and didn't give enough credit to the overall stock portfolio choices being made and the overall quality of the portfolio," explains Michael Kovacs, Harvest's CEO.

The Fund will maintain its investment objectives of providing Unitholders with (i) the opportunity for capital appreciation; and (ii) quarterly cash distributions. The Fund invests in an equally-weighted portfolio of equity securities of 25 issuers selected from the top 100 issuers in the Fund's US buyback universe with the highest buyback ratio based on specific repurchase criteria. Harvest's Portfolio Management team reviews and reconstitutes the portfolio at least every quarter to ensure the investment objectives are maintained.

