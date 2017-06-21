PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - June 21, 2017) - ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced it has been named a winner of Red Herring's Top 100 North America 2017 award, which recognizes the continent's most exciting and innovative private technology companies. Winners, who were recently celebrated at a special awards ceremony at the Marina Del Rey Marriott Hotel, have been chosen from a list of thousands of entrants, hundreds of which made the trip to California. The ceremony, led by Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux, was preceded by two days of keynote speeches, discussions and finalist presentations.

Companies were judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration. Winners ran the gamut of verticals, from fintech and marketing to security, IoT and many more. ZINFI, provider of the #1 analyst-rated SaaS platform for channel management automation, was recognized under Red Herring's cloud computing category. The ZINFI Unified Channel Management (UCM) solution integrates three core SaaS applications -- partner relationship management automation, partner marketing management automation and partner sales management automation -- within a single platform and user interface.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized by Red Herring as an industry leader in technology and innovation," said Sugata Sanyal, CEO and founder of ZINFI Technologies. "At ZINFI, we are passionate about providing the best channel management automation solutions in the marketplace. Our commitment to continuous learning and constant innovation in response to customer feedback is an important part of our company culture. The Top 100 North America award is another confirmation that we are on the right track."

Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's startups and tech companies for over two decades. Doing so gives them the ability to see through the industry's hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring's storied history.

"2017's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Vieux. "North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience."

"What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors," added Vieux. "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe ZINFI embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. ZINFI should be proud of its achievement -- the competition was incredibly strong."

ZINFI has been invited to present at the Red Herring's Top 100 Global event in November that will encompass the best-in-show from the Top 100 Europe, North America and Asia.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications -- partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

