Cartus Corporation Expands in Brazil

DANBURY, Connecticut, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cartus Corporation, a leading provider of global relocation services, has expanded its presence in Brazil with the opening of a new, larger office located in São Paolo. The new location will support the company's growing team, continuing to provide on-the-ground, local relocation support to its international client base.

Cartus opened its first office in São Paolo in October 2014, supporting successful relationships with clients doing business there. Organic growth and expansion inspired this move to its new office, which is located just one block from Paulista Avenue, São Paolo's largest financial and corporate district. The new office, which will allow for continued expansion, is staffed by a group of highly skilled and tenured mobility professionals who will support its clients throughout the country.

"By opening this new office and expanding our footprint in Brazil, we're reinforcing our support of our multinational clients doing business there, balancing globally consistent mobility delivery models with local nuances and requirements," said David Pascoe, Senior Vice President, Client Services.

Caio Leal, Client Services Director, Brazil, shared his thoughts on the value of face-to-face interaction with their clients.

"Our clients love our new location, as well as the opportunity to work with us in a highly personal way," said Leal. "A local presence allows us to offer flexible relocation solutions on everything from local billing to currency reimbursement, to oversee our supply chain directly and to employ local market expertise on everything from compliance to cultural dexterity in business interactions. Our clients here have grown to see us as an extension of their own teams."

Cartus currently has 18 offices on four continents throughout the world. These offices are located in multiple locations throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific, a wide global footprint that is reinforced with opening of this new office at Alameda Santos, 2313, Cerqueira César, São Paolo, Brazil.

