Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market to Reach $10 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By Component (Medical Device, Software, Services), Connectivity (Mobile & Fixed Satellite), End-use & Application - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market Analysis By Component (Medical Device, Software, Services), By Connectivity (Mobile Satellite, Fixed Satellite), By End-use, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global healthcare satellite connectivity market is expected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2025. Globally, rising adoption of eHealth & other services and growing usage of technology platforms by hospitals & medical providers are crucial factors that boost the market growth.

Several governments are working toward providing improved basic medical facilities in rural areas with a key focus on improving connectivity infrastructure in healthcare and provision of enhanced care services. Some of the players in satellite connectivity are also undertaking projects in order to enhance healthcare provisions in underserved regions. For instance, Satellite Applications Catapult, a satellite technology company has collaborated with the Cayetano Heredia University in Northern Peru to improve medical services in the remote areas of Amazonia by providing enhanced connectivity solutions for mobile healthcare facilities along with the usage of eHealth and mHealth solutions.



Furthermore, the increasing pressure on medical facilities due to reduced budgets, ageing population, increasing number of patients with chronic conditions, shortage of adequately trained medical staff & doctors, lack of proper infrastructure in rural areas, and growing demand for real-time distance learning, telemedicine, and video services of higher quality are some of the other factors contributing to the growing adoption of satellite technology in healthcare. According to the Federal Communications Commission, rural areas are underserved by terrestrial broadband services as compared to urban areas.



