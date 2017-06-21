Telepresence Robots Market Worth $8 Billion by 2023 Says a New Research at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Telepresence Robots Market 2017 study has 505 pages, 223 tables and figures. The report provides a comprehensive analysis including units sold, market value, forecasts, as well as a detailed competitive market shares and analysis of major players' success, challenges, and strategies in each segment and sub-segment. The report covers markets for security, law enforcement, manufacturing, healthcare, education, and business telepresence.

Browse 5 chapters, 4 Companies Profile and 22 Market Participants, spread across 505 Pages at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1055830-telepresence-robots-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2017-to-2023.html.

Companies Profiled in this research are InTouch, Double Robotics, Mantaro and Vecna / Vgo.

Market Participants in this report are Anybots, Dimaa Network Services LTD (DNS), DJI, Double Robotics, GlobalMed, Endeavor Robotics, Inbot Technology PadBot, Intouch, Mantaro, Orbis Robotics, Pedsco, QinetiQ, Rbot, ReconRobotics, Rijeuvin, Revolve Robotics, Robosoft, Robotex, Suitable Technologies, TechnoRobot, Vecna / VGo, Vsee.

Worldwide Telepresence Robots markets are poised to achieve significant growth. People like mobility; they like remote communication and telepresence robots add a new dimension to remote communication. Telepresence robots device market at $1.4 billion in 2016 are anticipated to reach $8 billion by 2023 as next generation robotic devices, systems, and instruments are introduced to manage remote presence. The robotic platform will be extended to include grippers and cameras of all types, sensors and sophisticated navigation software. Order a copy of report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1055830.

"Use of the telepresence robot with the video and microphone capability to achieve remote presence is a vital aspect of personal mobility devices. Telepresence robots are poised to achieve a vital extension of electronic communication in ways that will become indispensable to everyone soon."

Key Topics cover under report: Robot Tablet Controller for First Responders, Telepresence Robots, Telepresence Cloud Robotics Benefits, Telepresence Robots Healthcare Workflow, Telepresence Solutions for Remote Facilities, Security Based Telepresence Robot, Telepresence Addresses Assisted Living, Portable Reconnaissance Robot, Robotics Teleporter, Rescue Robot Operator Control, Video Telepresence Robot Telemedicine, and Technorobot Collaborations.

The quality of remote communication is uplifted by the robotic platform approach to connecting people located in different places. The visualization provided by the telepresence robot is not reproducible by the smartphone and large telepresence systems are not mobile. So ultimately all people will want access to telepresence robots in order to move around and see for themselves what is going on in another place.

Clearly terrorism is here to stay. As nationalistic wars decline as a way to settle disputes, terrorism has emerged in spades. The recent terrorist attacks in Boston, Paris, and Belgium illustrate the risk that civilian populations are exposed to. Telepresence robots represent the best and perhaps last line of defense against terrorists. Telepresence robots can go where no man or woman can go, they can go safer, they can go faster, they can provide a presence that might not be achieved in any other way.

There are more civil uses for telepresence robots: in education, healthcare, business, and manufacturing. People can drive a telepresence robot around a work environment, around a school, around a hospital to reach people that they night otherwise have a difficult time contacting.

Remote telepresence healthcare diagnosis and treatment market is especially important for the treatment of stroke. Stroke damage can be mitigated if symptoms are treated within 4 hours of the onset of symptoms, otherwise the stroke damage is likely permanent. Global telehealth partnerships. The aim is to integrate diagnostic tools into tele-stroke solutions.

Stroke occurs when a vessel in the brain ruptures or is blocked by a blood clot. There are two types of strokes: hemorrhagic and ischemic. An ischemic stroke occurs as a result of an obstruction within a blood vessel supplying blood to the brain, which accounts for 87% of all stroke cases. A hemorrhagic stroke occurs when a weakened blood vessel ruptures and spills blood into brain tissue. 800,000 people in the U.S. and 15 million people worldwide suffer a stroke each year.

These markets portend to be very large worldwide and represent good uses of telepresence. The ability of a clinician specialist to diagnose and initiate immediate treatment of a stroke from a gold course or other location is lifesaving.

Manufacturing and engineering telepresence robot uses are expected to proliferate. Monitoring and telepresence are being combined to achieve remote repairs that provide better customer services at lower cost. Manufacturing and engineering resources for companies frequently are in different places. The same is true for IT, the software developer engineers and the software IT users are frequently located in different places. It is useful to have a mobile device that can be controlled by the engineer to go have a look around when a trouble call comes in from a site.

A remote telepresence device can use monitoring and telepresence to achieve remote repairs. The ability to integrate the remote physical location with the engineer who knows the system often involves travel, sometimes long arduous travel. Telepresence and mobile video telecommunications technologies can be very useful in postponing or eliminating the travel.

A mobile, real-time, 3D-hybrid telepresence system permits the user to go and have a look around and talk to different people about the problem without actually being there. Integration of telepresence images with computer generated virtual environments can be superimposed over the remote real worldview. This integrated system incorporates emerging mobile telecommunications technologies to give rapid and easy access to the real and virtual construction sites from arbitrary locations. This system allows remote surveillance of the construction site, and integration of real world images of the site with virtual reality representations, derived from planning models, for progress monitoring.

Another research title Wearable Robots, Industrial Exoskeletons: Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2016 to 2021 are a report available at ReportsnReports.com. Wearable Robots, Exoskeletons at $36.5 million in 2015 are anticipated to reach $2.1 billion by 2021. All the measurable revenue in 2015 is from medical exoskeletons. New technology from a range of vendors provides multiple designs that actually work and will be on the market soon. This bodes well for market development. Wearable Robots, Exoskeletons leverage better technology; they support high quality, lightweight materials and long life batteries. Wearable robots, industrial exoskeletons are used for permitting workers to lift 250 pounds and not get hurt while lifting, this is as close to superhuman powers as the comic books have imagined. The industrial exoskeletons are used to assist with weight lifting for workers while being as easy to use as getting dressed in the morning: Designs with multiple useful features are available. The study has 454 pages and 164 tables and figures. Get a copy of Wearable Robots, Industrial Exoskeletons: Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2016 to 2021 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=539978.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.



Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road,

Pune - 411001

Maharashtra,India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect With Us On:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS:http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/p-16-wintergreen-research.xml