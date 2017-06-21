REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 --

WHAT: Canada Screams for Ice Cream! On Saturday, June 24, your local Sobeys, Safeway and IGA store is inviting Western Canadians to take part in the Canada Screams for Ice Cream campaign. For a small donation of only $2, Regina residents can enjoy a tasty ice cream treat, while supporting Street Culture Project, a local charitable organization that ensures healthy food is available for children and youth. Sobeys Inc. will also match all donations across Western Canada to a total of $100,000 Come and celebrate Canada's 150 birthday at your local Sobeys, Safeway or IGA to enjoy a cool, delicious treat, share some laughs and screams with fellow neighbors and support kids in your local community. For more information around this community initiative, visit http://www.treatyourcommunity.com/ MEDIA OPS: Capture the moment as local communities work together to support a youth-focused charity in Regina. Media interviews with local store representatives, as well as photo opportunities of the celebratory events will also be available. WHEN: Saturday, June 24, 2017 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. WHERE: Safeway - Cathedral 2931 - 13 Avenue Regina, Saskatchewan Sobeys - Rochdale 4101 Rochdale Blvd. Regina, Saskatchewan IGA - Emerald Park 20E Great Plains Rd. Regina, Saskatchewan

Contacts:

Sophie Pilon

1 (403) 815-7340

spilon@brooklinepr.com



