AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - June 21, 2017) - Bridgepoint Consulting, a leading Texas-based finance, IT and management consulting firm, has named Karen Nicolaou as Director of its Turnaround & Dispute Resolution practice in Houston. Nicolaou will help organizations realign themselves with new strategic plans, crisis management, repositioning and other transition situations.

Nicolaou has 30 years of proven experience as a strategic financial consultant with expertise in restructuring, workout, bankruptcies, trust administration and litigation support. She also has extensive experience managing and supporting companies in distressed and transition situations, including multiple healthcare-related and physician groups.

"Karen's extensive background with bankruptcy and turnaround management, especially in the healthcare industry, will play a key role in strengthening our firm's capabilities in the Houston market," said Bill Patterson, Principal at Bridgepoint Consulting. "We're excited she has joined our team."

Nicolaou is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Valuation Analyst that holds a Bachelor's of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Texas at Austin.

Bridgepoint Consulting has offices in Austin, Houston and Dallas. The firm has supported a broad range of clients including financial institutions, government organizations, law firms, family offices and corporations. Additional information about Bridgepoint's services can be found here.

Bridgepoint Consulting is a leading Texas-based professional services firm that provides strategic services and highly qualified professionals to solve complex financial, management and technology challenges. Since 1999, we've been helping executives and management teams reduce their business and operational risks, bridge resource gaps and improve overall performance. Whether an organization needs interim expertise to improve infrastructure and processes, or strategic management of a major transition or transaction, Bridgepoint's team of 140+ qualified professionals can help. The firm has offices in Austin, Dallas and Houston. For more information on Bridgepoint Consulting, please visit our website at www.BridgepointConsulting.com

