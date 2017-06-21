The highly ambitious solar and battery storage developer Lyon Group has unveiled yet another big project, this time a AU$660 million solar plus storage project in Victoria, adding to its growing portfolio in South Australia and Queensland. The latest plan for a 250 MW large-scale solar plant, paired with 80 MW/160 MWh of battery storage at […]

The latest plan for a 250 MW large-scale solar plant, paired with 80 MW/160 MWh of battery storage at Nowingi in north-western Victoria, takes its total pipeline to more than 1,700 MW of solar and 1,000 MW of storage.

But in a new twist Lyon has announced that it is planning a tender for contracts to cover the 640MWh of storage capacity at its most advanced projects in Victoria, South Australia (Riverland) and Queensland (Cape York).

Lyon Group's David Green said the tender would be open for electricity retailers and generators, large electricity users, and other sector participants for a range of services including price arbitrage, load shifting, ramp control, frequency control and network control that he values at a total of $220 million.

"Lyon will enter into commercial contracts for real services provided by physical assets," Green said in a statement. "This is not a theoretical exercise."

He describes the tender exercise as a "world first" and was in response to many enquiries from retailers and others about the sort of services and pricing that would be offered from the projects. Lyon decided that they would go ...

