The portfolio of four solar projects will provide low-cost electricity for 38 co-ops in Georgia, and builds on existing projects developed by the two companies.

Georgia is a late comer to the solar game, but the U.S. state has arrived in a big way. After being forced to engage by pro-solar Republicans on the state's utility commission, Georgia Power began commissioning hundreds of megawatts of solar, which brought the state into the top 10 of solar markets as early as 2013, and Georgia was the third-largest market last year with over 1 GW installed.

However, Georgia's rural electric cooperatives are also getting in on the game. As early as 2001 a group of cooperatives got together to form Green Power EMC, a company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...