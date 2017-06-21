The conformity assessment scheme is expected to spur development of solar distributed generation. PV installations up to 5 MW have currently access to net metering.

The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, QCC has released new safety standards for solar power systems. According to the UAE press agency WAM, the Small-Scale Solar PV Systems Conformity Assessment Scheme is expected to boost development of distributed generation under net metering and, at the same time, to ensure quality, safety and sustainability performance of PV installations.

The QCC said the new standards will help installers and manufacturers of PV products comply with the Regulatory & Supervision Bureau's Electricity Wiring Regulations and with the Small-Scale Solar Photovoltaic ...

