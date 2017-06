The Canadian developer will build 15 ground-mounted solar plants in Peterborough. The projects are owned by the local utility and the town's government.

Canada-based renewable energy company UGE International Ltd. has bagged a contract to install 15 PV power systems with a combined capacity of 9 MW in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada.

The company will build the projects for Peterborough Solar Projects Corporation (PSPC), a joint venture between the local ...

