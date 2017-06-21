CARY, NC--(Marketwired - June 21, 2017) - Tijuana Flats, the fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience, is remodeling its Cary, N.C. location with its new "Amped Up" store model. The look, which is a unique version of Tijuana Flats' "Flat Outrageous" brand, was first introduced in December 2016 at the restaurant chain's Millennia location in Orlando, Fla. The remodeling will be unveiled during a grand re-opening on Monday, June 26, 2017.

Located at 151 S.E. Cary Pkwy. next to Trader Joe's at Kildaire Farms Rd. and Cary Pkwy, the Cary store is the first Tijuana Flats restaurant to undergo a remodeling that will mirror the new "Amped Up" look. Improved amenities at the store will include new wall finishes (patina metal, durock, and corrugated metal are among the materials used), new furniture, a new service counter configuration that includes a beer fridge, specials screen and stainless shelving, and a new white ceiling grid with birch ceiling tiles that will compliment existing customer-painted tiles. Additionally, the patio will receive new furniture, string lights, and planters with ornamental glass.

"At Tijuana Flats, the look of our restaurants is just as important to our 'Flat Outrageous' brand as our menu," said Adam Moore, Raleigh area supervisor at Tijuana Flats. "This remodeling just goes to prove that we are constantly pushing ourselves to be innovative in all aspects of our brand, from the hot sauce bar to the wall murals. The Triangle region in particular has been incredibly receptive to Tijuana Flats, and we can't wait for our guests here to experience this 'Amped Up' style for themselves."

In celebration of the grand re-opening on June 26, the following specials will be available at the 151 S.E. Cary Pkwy. Tijuana Flats location throughout the week:

Monday, June 26 th : First 50 guests receive a free Quesadilla. Quesadillas will be $5 for the rest of the day.

Tuesday, June 27 th : Tijuana Tuesdaze - Two tacos, chips and a drink for $5.49.

Wednesday, June 28 th : First 50 guests receive a free Burrito Bowl. Burrito Bowls will be $5 for the rest of the day.

Thursday, June 29 th : Throwback Thursdaze - Burrito, chips and a drink for $5.99.

Friday, June 30 th : Rock Out Party - $2 Tacos and $2 Mexican Drafts all day. Live music and giveaways from 6pm-9pm.

Saturday, July 1 st : Local Hero Day - 50% off any Entrée for police, firefighters, EMT, nurses, teachers, and military with valid I.D.

Sunday, July 2 nd : Kids Eat Free - Free kid's meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Additional recent updates from Tijuana Flats include the introduction of its "Flat Outrageous" menu section, which consists of new flavor-packed dishes, such as three street tacos, Crispy Baja, Lime Steak, and Jerk Chicken, as well as Philly Cheesesteak Flautas and the Bangin' Chicken® Tostadas.

The restaurant also recently incorporated the use of silver trays in place of plastic bowls.

Tijuana Flats opened its Cary, N.C. location in 2011, and has five locations in the greater Triangle region.

To view the Tijuana Flats menu and list of additional locations, visit tijuanaflats.com.

About Tijuana Flats

Established in 1995 in Winter Park, Florida, Tijuana Flats is a unique, fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience featuring superior guest service and fresh, made-to-order food. Tijuana Flats has 125 locations in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The brand has been named to Fast Casual Magazine's 2015 & 2016 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. For more information on Tijuana Flats, please visit https://tijuanaflats.com/.

About AUA Equity

AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC is a New York-based, operationally-focused, lower middle-market investment firm providing strategic capital to companies in the consumer, media, and business services sectors, with a particular focus on family-owned businesses and companies benefiting from the growth of the U.S. Hispanic population. AUA Equity makes equity investments of $15 to $50 million in companies that generate in excess of $3 million in EBITDA. AUA Equity currently manages over $275 million of capital. For more information on AUA Private Equity, please visit www.auaequity.com.

