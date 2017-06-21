

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As Senate Republicans prepare to unveil their version of legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, the results of a new Morning Consult/Politico poll show a jump in opposition to the healthcare bill approved by their colleagues in the House.



The poll found that 49 percent of voters disapprove of the House Republican bill known as the American Health Care Act, up from 37 percent at the end of April.



Approval of the healthcare bill passed by House Republicans in early May has also dropped to 35 percent from 42 percent.



The drop in support for the House bill is partly due to mounting disapproval among Republicans, which has risen to 30 percent from 16 percent just days before the legislation passed.



Morning Consult noted House Republicans have also lost the backing of most independents voters, who were split on the bill in April.



The survey found that 53 percent of independents now disapprove of the bill, up from 36 percent. Only 26 percent of independents support the House GOP bill.



The release of the poll results comes a day before Senate Republicans are due to release the text of their healthcare bill, which has been negotiated behind closed doors.



Democrats have harshly criticized the secrecy of the negotiations, while some Republicans have also lamented the lack of transparency.



House Republicans have warned major changes to their legislation could imperil efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, as the bill passed by only a slim majority.



A draft letter from the conservative Republican Study Committee obtained by Morning Consult expresses serious concerns regarding recent reports about the Senate bill.



The letter, which has yet to be sent, warns Senate Majority Leader McConnell, R-Ken., that failure to include four major policies in the Senate version 'may jeopardize final passage in the House.'



The Morning Consult/Politico survey of 2,051 registered voters was conducted June 15th through 19th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.



