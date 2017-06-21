Global Electrophoresis Market to Reach USD 2.80 Billion By 2022 - Increasing Research Activities in the Fields of Proteomics & Genomics - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electrophoresis Market by Product (Gel Electrophoresis , Capillary Electrophoresis, Reagents, Geldoc, Imaging), Application (Diagnostic, Reasearch, Quality Control), End User - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global electrophoresis market is projected to reach USD 2.80 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.15 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.4%. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing research activities in the fields of proteomics and genomics, changing regulatory requirements in the pharmaceutical sector, and the growing need to curtail healthcare costs.

The report analyzes the global electrophoresis market by product, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the reagents segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, owing to the increasing demand for 2D electrophoresis for protein separation for various applications such as biomarker discovery and protein mapping.

Based on application, the electrophoresis market is categorized into research, diagnostics, and quality control & process validation. In 2016, the research applications segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The largest share of this segment is attributed to the increasing application of electrophoresis in the field of drug discovery, technological advancements such as automated electrophoresis systems and microchip-based CE diagnostics have revolutionized the application of electrophoresis in research.



The global electrophoresis market by end user is segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic centers, and other end users. In 2016, the academic & research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing R&D spending, global rise in the number of biotechnology and life science research studies, and growing public and private investments in research studies.



Alternative technologies to electrophoresis, which offer better efficiency and results, are available in the market. Moreover, electrophoresis techniques involve time-consuming operations and offer limited sample analysis are the factors expected to restrain the growth of the electrophoresis market during the forecast period.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gf6dp6/electrophoresis

