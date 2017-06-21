POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Issue of Equity

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

("PowerHouse" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity

On 17 January 2017 PowerHouse announced it had entered into a Cooperation Agreement to appoint Waste2tricity plc (Waste2Tricity) as its exclusive Project Development Consultant in the UK. In accordance with the terms of the agreement, the Company has issued Waste2Tricity with 7,460,035 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in lieu of cash payment of £70,000.00.

Application is being made for the admission of the 7,460,035 new Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM and it is expected that this will occur on or around 27 June 2017. These shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing issued Ordinary Shares.

Subsequent to the issuance of the New Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 963,608,856 Ordinary Shares in issue.

PowerHouse has no shares in Treasury, therefore this figure may be used by Shareholders, from Admission, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About PowerHouse Energy

PowerHouse is the holding company of the G3-UHt Ultra High Temperature Gasification Waste-to-Energy system, and the creator of Distributed Modular Gasification© (DMG).

The Company is focused on technologies to enable energy recovery from municipal and industrial waste streams that would otherwise be directed to landfills and incinerators; or from renewable and alternative fuels such as biomass, tyres, and plastics to create syngas for power generation, high-quality hydrogen, or potentially reformed into liquid fuels for transportation. DMG© allows for easy, economical, deployment and scaling of an environmentally sound solution to the growing challenges of waste elimination, electricity demand, and distributed hydrogen production.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market. The Company is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenenergy.net