The correction refers to the underlying instrument of ISIN SE0009269079. The correct information is marked in bold in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 41 Exchange Traded Notes issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB with effect from 2017-06-21. The instruments will be listed on STO Exchange Traded Notes.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=636054