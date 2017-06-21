Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority Metalloinvest announces that Public Joint Stock Company 'Mikhailovsky GOK' acceded to the guaranteed notes due May 2, 2024 as additional guarantor 21-Jun-2017 / 16:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Moscow, Russia - 21 June 2017* - Metalloinvest hereby announces that Public Joint Stock Company "Mikhailovsky GOK" ("MGOK") acceded to the U.S.$ 800,000,000 4.85 per cent. guaranteed notes due May 2, 2024 (the "Notes") issued by Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (the "Issuer") as additional guarantor with effect from 21 June 2017. All information required to be disclosed with regards to MGOK can be reviewed in the listing particulars dated 27 April 2017 prepared by the Issuer in relation to the Notes. # # # # _For more information, please contact: _ *Artem Lavrischev* _Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings_ E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by USM Holdings. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of USM Holdings (49%), with other major beneficiaries being the companies of Vladimir Skoch (30%) and Farhad Moshiri (10%). The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company 28, Rublevskoye shosse 121609 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 (495) 981-5555 Fax: +7 (495) 981-9992 E-mail: ir@metalloinvest.com Internet: http://www.metalloinvest.com/ ISIN: XS0918297382 WKN: B9HLRV8 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Dublin Category Code: MSCM TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 4329 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 585103 21-Jun-2017

