NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- In Ovations Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: INOH) has hired Dr. Kenneth Hughes to lead INOH's entry into the Cannabis Industry.

Dr. Hughes is a business and technical specialist with broad experience in translating complex chemical and biological technologies into Industrial, Consumer, and Military commercial products and strategically building businesses around these products and technologies. He has many years in the Venture and Private Equity space matching investors to these new businesses and has served as the principal investigator on programs supported by the DOD, EPA, NSF, and USDA. He is currently developing technologies that are strategic to the burgeoning Cannabis Industry including organic fertilizer production using vermiculture, environmental controls focused on HVAC and indoor air quality, and devices that generate gases capable of controlling microbial contamination. Dr. Hughes has numerous patents granted or pending, with many others in development related to indoor agriculture. Dr. Hughes received his Ph.D. in Chemistry from Purdue University and is a former Chemistry and Biochemistry professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

According to Dr. Hughes, "INOH's entrance into the Cannabis Industry comes at a time when communities hosting these operations are demanding greater environmental stewardship with respect to energy and water use and addressing community issues associated with plant culture waste, facility cleanliness, and odor release." Dr. Hughes further stated, "I am excited to be a part of INOH's entrance into this Industry and look forward to addressing the sustainability and profitability needs of this evolving Industry."

Mark Goldberg stated, "We are proud and delighted to have Dr. Hughes on board and look forward to his assistance in driving INOH's product and technology development efforts, as well as helping to bring the results of those efforts to the new partners, clients and other key relationships we will be establishing through our Cannabis acquisition and investment efforts."

Additional information on our new products, technologies, and team members will be made available as appropriate.

ABOUT

Atmospheric Water Solutions ("AWS") is a controlled subsidiary of Aquarius Brands™, a group of companies specializing in water generation, conservation and education for homes, businesses, hotels, restaurants, schools, utility companies and more. Aquarius Brands™ products include AWS AquaBoy® air to water generators™, Boomerang™ high-capacity compact bottling machines™, Retrax solar solutions™ and DroughtBuster™ water saving devices.

In Ovations Holdings, Inc. is a minority owner of Aquarius Brands.

Through its subsidiary, Electro Verde Inc., it has entered into a marketing distribution agreement with Seychelle Water Environmental Technologies, Inc., which manufactures and supplies revolutionary water filtration systems featuring breakthrough technology, most notably, Ionic Adsorption Micro Filtration. Seychelle is a prominent company in the fast-growing water filtration industry who markets a complete line of top-quality portable water filtration products and brands in North America and worldwide.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the statements made herein.

In Ovations Holdings, Inc. does not grow, process, sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).

