MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- It is with great regret that Orbite Technologies Inc. (NEX: ORT.H) ("Orbite", or the "Company") announces the resignation of Lionel Leveille, as a member of Orbite's Board of Directors, due to health reasons. Mr. Leveille has been a Director of the Company since 2006.

"Since the beginning of my commitment several years ago, I have always firmly believed in the future of this project, beneficial not only economically for the region but for the improvement of the environment in the entire world. (...) It is therefore with great regret that I have to resign as a Director of Orbite Technologies Inc., due to my health", indicated Mr. Leveille in his resignation letter.

"On behalf of all the Board of Directors and of the Company, I wish to thank Lionel for his important contribution to Orbite's development. He always was and remains a strong supporter of the Company's potential. We regret having to accept his resignation but wish him all the best in this battle which he is facing with courage," said Claude Lamoureux, Orbite's Chairman of the Board.

About Orbite

Orbite Technologies Inc. is a Canadian cleantech company whose innovative and proprietary processes are expected to produce alumina and other high-value products, such as rare earth and rare metal oxides, at one of the lowest costs in the industry, and in a sustainable fashion, using feedstocks that include aluminous clay, kaolin, nepheline, bauxite, red mud, fly ash as well as serpentine residues from chrysotile processing sites. Orbite is currently in the process of finalizing its first commercial high-purity alumina (HPA) production plant in Cap-Chat, Quebec and has completed the basic engineering for a proposed smelter-grade alumina (SGA) production plant, which would use clay mined from its Grande-Vallee deposit. The Company's portfolio contains 15 intellectual property families, including 45 patents and 48 pending patent applications in 11 different countries and regions. The first intellectual property family is patented in Canada, USA, Australia, Japan and Russia. The Company also operates a state of the art technology development center in Laval, Quebec, where its technologies are developed and validated.

Contacts:

Orbite Technologies Inc.

Yves Noel, VP Business Development

514-744-6264

info@orbitetech.com



NATIONAL Equicom

Marc Lakmaaker, External Investor Relations Consultant

416-848-1397

mlakmaaker@national.ca



