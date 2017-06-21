Global award encourages students to create tomorrow by going beyond the limits of today
AKQA announced the winners of Future Lions, the official student awards at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Future Lions attracted more than 2,100 students from 64 countries, making it the most successful year to date.
The five winning ideas and teams are:
- Ask the Candidates for CNN
Team: Yeon Sang Yoon and Jin Sug Park
School: School of Visual Arts, United States
- BeHeard for Vocal ID
Team: Pablo Criado Martínez, Luis Camacho Cabo and Daniel Zilch
School: Miami Ad School Madrid
- BoseNeuro 35 for Bose
Team: Stanley Hines, Jr., Limah Taeb and Xia Du
School: VCU Brandcenter, United States
- Google Assistant KIDS for Google
Team: Min Young Park, Jisoo Hong and Ji Hoon Kim
School: School for Visual Arts, United States
- MediBrush for Kolibee
Team: Gabriela van der Linden and Aleksandr Bobrov
School: Miami Ad School, Europe
Berghs School of Communication is named Future Lions School of the Year, having received more shortlisted finalists than any other school. This is the fourth year in a row that Berghs has won this recognition.
Each winning team and Berghs School of Communications were awarded with the Future Lions trophy on stage in the Debussy Theatre at the Palais des Festivals, Cannes. The ceremony was hosted by AKQA Managing Director Sam Kelly and Group Creative Director Ian Wharton.
Sam Kelly said: "This year's winners showcased innovation and curiosity, beginning a career that holds no boundaries. All their ideas demonstrate the desire for brands to make a meaningful impact to our future."
Google was the official partner of Future Lions for the fourth year running.
Now in its 12th year, Future Lions continues its global reach with the next generation, launching the careers of over 70 of today's best creatives. This year's theme encouraged those to go beyond what's expected to create the future.
To learn more about the 2017 Future Lions winners, please visit: futurelions.com.
NOTE: Images and assets are available here: https://wdrv.it/009978de0
About AKQA
A recognised pioneer, AKQA is the global brand experience agency inspired by the imaginative application of art and science www.akqa.com
64th Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity
The International Festival of Creativity, also known as Cannes Lions, is the world's leading celebration of creativity in communications. Founded in 1954, Cannes Lions is an 8-day programme of creative inspiration, celebration, education and networking. Over 15,000 delegates from around 100 countries attend the Festival, making it the only truly global meeting place for branded communications professionals to connect, share and discover. The most coveted creative accolades, The Lions, are also judged and presented at the Festival. Over 40,000 submissions from 23 categories are put through rigorous and impartial assessment by respected industry representatives, showcased in onsite exhibitions and screenings before being awarded during a number of ceremonies. Recognising and catering to specialisations within the industry, part of the Festival content and associated categories are also channelled into streams.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621005105/en/
Contacts:
AKQA
Courtney Kaczak
Associate Marketing Director
courtney.kaczak@akqa.com
or
AKQA
Haley Hammerling
PR Manager
haley.hammerling@akqa.com
or
United Kingdom:
AKQA
Amelia Okell
Senior Marketing and Events Manager
amelia.okell@akqa.com