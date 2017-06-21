The Best Product Reviews Can be Found at Reviewlatest.com

The Revamped Site Features Unbiased and Helpful Reviews of a Wide Variety of Products Including Kitchen Items, Technology and More

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / The founders of Reviewlatest.com, a website that strives to offer the best product reviews for consumers, are pleased to announce the launch of their new and more user-friendly site.

To check out Reviewlatest.com and browse through the wide variety of reviews, please visit http://www.reviewlatest.com.

The five founders of Reviewlatest.com: a chef, a beautician, a sports fanatic, a gadget geek and an audiophile, were inspired to start the site after finding it difficult to find the best products for themselves, family and friends.

"We were all out having dinner one night and were discussing my new house purchase, the new things needed to fill it and how difficult it was to find a real product recommendation online, not the most expensive products with loads of features, but the ones that are best for most people," one of the site's founders noted.

"We found that most people do not have the time to spend hours looking at numerous websites and driving around to different stores trying to decide which products are best for their needs."

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of the site are all self-described geeks who truly enjoy trying out new products to see how they work, given that they are all specialists on the product categories they research.

"We love to research, analyze and test products to the point of obsession over many weeks or months to hand-curate our reviews," one of the founders noted, adding that the products on Reviewlatest.com are the ones they would recommend to friends and family or buy for themselves.

Even though the Reviewlatest.com website was re-launched just recently, it has been around for a number of years.

"We originally started the blog to show the products we had bought and why we had purchased them to friends and family, to help them steer through the clutter of reviews online and the blog spread through word of mouth after being recommended to other by our friends and family," one of the founders noted.

"Most product review sites go into great depth on each individual product, which is great, but we wanted to research and test the products and then recommend the one that suits most people to save them time and effort."

The site has been getting a lot of positive attention from visitors for its in-depth and unbiased reviews of kitchen items, beauty products and technology. The reviews are hand curated over many weeks or months, including in-depth interviews with experts and engineers before the right products are selected for testing. The testing is then done by the five founders and with a large number of consumers who test the products at home for them before providing their feedback.

In addition, the latest reviews are featured on the front page, making them easy to find and read. For example, the site's review of hair dryers is a real revelation and has been read numerous times by shoppers who are in the market for a new hair dryer.

As the review notes, the latest hair dryer advertising is awash with a whole host of industry buzzwords and specifications.

"For all the words and phrases associated with hair dryers through advertisement like 'ionic,' 'tourmaline' and 'nanobeads' there's not a single shred of evidence anywhere to support any claim that they make a hair dryer better for your hair. This is where we arrived at the real truth about hair dryers: They don't really differ that much based on the advertised specifications," one of the founders noted.

Another review that is creating quite a buzz with visitors to Reviewlatest.com is on an automatic vacuum.

"This automatic vacuum cleaner will clean your floors and take out the toughest filth including dirt, dog hair and grass," the review noted, adding that the model is performing very strongly in the market due to the level of smartness it displays and programmable features.

About Reviewlatest.com:

Reviewlatest.com is the destination for all of the latest unbiased product reviews and roundups from experts and consumers that are at the right price and on trend. For more information, please visit http://www.reviewlatest.com.

Contact:

Richard Dean

richard@reviewlatest.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Reviewlatest.com