CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR Expands Services in Washington with New Store in Silverdale

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Silverdale, WA. CPR Cell Phone Repair welcomes John and Molly Glad to the CPR franchise network.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Silverdale, please visit: https://cellphonerepair.com/silverdale-wa/.

Josh Sevick, CPR's CEO, is proud to have the Glads join the CPR franchise. "John and Molly Glad's 20-plus years of experience in the audio-visual technology field is a wonderful asset to CPR. We're sure they will do a great job providing CPR Silverdale customers with quality expertise and excellent service. Congratulations on joining the CPR Cell Phone Repair team."

CPR Silverdale is located in a suburban shopping district with three large military bases nearby. Close to Kitsap Mall, CPR Silverdale is conveniently located for shoppers in the area. CPR Silverdale proudly provides customers with top-of-the-line repair solution on cell phones, computers, tablets, and other devices of every make and model. To receive a repair, customers can either contact CPR Silverdale through their website or call the store to speak with a technician.

John and Molly Glad currently live in Poulsbo, WA where they enjoy spending time with their family. John, a University of Puget Sound graduate, and Molly, a University of Washington graduate, have five daughters, a grandson, and are anxiously expecting their first granddaughter. With family ties to the area and their extensive technology-focused background, the Glads are excited to join the CPR Cell Phone Repair network.

"We couldn't be happier to open our CPR store in Silverdale. We are passionate about our city and are dedicated to providing our future customers with excellent service from our friendly staff," said the Glads.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Silverdale is located at:

10600 Silverdale Way Suite 130

Silverdale, WA 98383

Please contact the store at 360-286-2410 or via email: repairs@cpr-silverdale.com.

Please visit the website: https://cellphonerepair.com/silverdale-wa/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 300 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. In both 2016 and 2017 CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2017 CPR was ranked in the top 100 tier of the List and was ranked #1 in the electronic repairs category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

