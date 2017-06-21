TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today from the International Paris Air Show, that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with CemAir (Pty) Ltd. (CemAir) of South Africa for two Q400 airliners. Based on the Q400 turboprop list price, a firm order would be valued at approximately US$ 65 million.

"We are proud of the Q Series turboprops' continued success in Africa. Our operators appreciate their outstanding economics and performance, and we are delighted that CemAir intends to add new Q400 aircraft to its current fleet of Bombardier aircraft", said Jean-Paul Boutibou, Vice President, Sales, Middle East and Africa. "With its unmatched capabilities, the Q400 is uniquely suitable for the region and we are thrilled with this additional recognition for our modern and versatile turboprop."

"With their impressive short runway performance and the flexibility it brings to our operations, the Q Series turboprops have allowed us to build our network and fly passengers from more airports," said Miles van der Molen, Chief Executive Officer, CemAir. "We are looking forward to the addition of these brand new Q400 aircraft which will help us support our growth and increase connectivity in South Africa."

With these Q400 aircraft, CemAir would increase its current fleet of Bombardier aircraft to 17 - including five Q Series turboprops and 12 CRJ Series aircraft.

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft already has a solid foothold on the African continent with upwards of 190 Q Series turboprops - including over 35 Q Series operators - and CRJ regional jets in operation or on order from customers. Over the next two decades, Africa is expected to take deliveries of 550 new aircraft, and with Bombardier's family of aircraft, the company is well positioned to serve this growing market.

Bombardier has recorded firm orders for a total of 585 Q400 aircraft.

