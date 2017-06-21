sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,343 Euro		-0,277
-1,17 %
WKN: 912859 ISIN: GB0000608009 Ticker-Symbol: 6W2 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WS ATKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WS ATKINS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,474
24,10
16:54
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WS ATKINS PLC
WS ATKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WS ATKINS PLC23,343-1,17 %