Cannabis Sativa, Inc. Retains Experienced Chief Financial Officer

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / Cannabis Sativa. Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) announced today that the Company has retained Donald J. Lundbom as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). The Company's former CFO, Carolyn Merrill, will continue with the Company as its Controller. Mr. Lundbom will be tasked with oversight of the Company's business systems and operational procedures, budgeting, financial analysis, and general oversight of the Company's financial reporting. The Company's President, David Tobias, stated, "I am extremely pleased with the thoughtful and analytical approach Don Lundbom brings to CBDS. He is a true financial professional with the experience needed to help us meet our business objectives. I am confident that Don will develop new systems and procedures to implement our current business model in a more strategic and fiscally sound manner."

Mr. Lundbom has more than 30 years' experience in progressively responsible financial and business management positions, including Corporate Controller and Vice President of Finance in divisions of three Fortune 500 companies. He has also served as the Chief Operating Officer of a private homebuilder and developer with revenues of $100 million. During the last ten years, Mr. Lundbom has served as a consulting CFO and business advisor to clients in manufacturing and distribution, healthcare, and engineering. His business expertise is focused in business planning and analysis, operations, finance and accounting, mergers and acquisitions, and international business.

Mr. Lundbom holds B.S. and MBA degrees from Auburn University and is a certified public accountant (inactive) licensed in the state of Alabama. He completed Columbia University's post-graduate Executive Leadership Education program, has been active in angel investment groups, and has taught management accounting courses at the university level and for a national entrepreneurial program.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Underlying assumptions include without limitation, the ongoing enactment of legislation favorable to the production of and the commercialization of cannabis products and the Company's success in capitalizing on that legislation. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

