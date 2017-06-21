FALLS CHURCH, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Sandline Discovery, a boutique litigation support and eDiscovery service provider serving both law firms and corporations in the United States and globally, today announced the addition of Relativity, the eDiscovery software developed by kCura, to serve as the company's primary platform for data processing, hosting and review services. As an authorized partner, Sandline now delivers Relativity to its clients directly instead of through other partners, a change prompted by continued growth in Sandline's hosting and review business.

Whether it is for litigation, information governance, a government request or an internal investigation, Relativity provides a complete set of flexible tools to tackle unique challenges through every phase of a project. Sandline chose Relativity as its primary eDiscovery platform for its expansive features and tools, its ease of use and its reputation as the industry's leading eDiscovery software.

"Becoming a Relativity Authorized Partner is an exciting milestone for Sandline. Our clients already trust us for exceptional service, so being able to directly provide them with premier technology only strengthens our ability to meet their needs," says Sandline Discovery President Jon Canty. "Many Sandline clients are already using Relativity, so it's been a seamless transition to being an authorized partner."

In addition to being named a Relativity Authorized Partner, the company will offer clients unlimited access to Relativity Analytics, further expanding Sandline's analytics and technology-assisted review service. Sandline's team already includes three Relativity Certified Administrators, along with multiple certifications for Relativity Analytics Specialists, Relativity Assisted Review Specialists as well as Relativity Certified Users.

"It's great to have Sandline Discovery as a Relativity Authorized Partner," said George Orr, vice president of customer success and support at kCura. "We believe they have the resources to exceed the expectations of customers with their Relativity offering, and look forward to supporting them in providing their customers with comprehensive eDiscovery services."

About Sandline Discovery

Sandline Discovery is a boutique litigation support and eDiscovery service provider, serving both law firms and corporations in the United States and globally. Sandline specializes in delivering innovative digital evidence solutions with exceptional, high-touch service. Offering services and project management for every stage of the EDRM, Sandline understands the needs of attorneys and anticipates case requirements at every step of the project. For more information, visit www.SandlineDiscovery.com.

About kCura

kCura are the developers of Relativity, an e-discovery platform used by more than 12,000 organizations to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations and compliance projects. Relativity has over 150,000 active users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies and more than 195 of the Am Law 200. Corporations, law firms and government agencies use Relativity on-premises, in the cloud or as a hybrid platform -- with hosted, on-demand solutions available through a global network of partners. As a platform, Relativity also allows developers to design, build and integrate applications that extend its functionality. kCura has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for six consecutive years and received the CityLIGHTS Lighthouse Award from the Illinois Technology Association in 2016. Please contact kCura at sales@kcura.com or visit http://www.kcura.com for more information.

