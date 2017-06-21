

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In an important step toward ending child marriage in New York, the State Government has updated a legislation to prohibit all marriages before the age of 17, and amended the process for 17-year-olds wishing to marry to require parental and judicial consent.



Until this legislation was signed by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Tuesday, the minimum age for marriage in New York was 18, but the law allowed children of 16 and 17 to marry with parental approval, and children of 14 and 15 to marry with permission from a judge and their parents.



The previous law, which dates back to 1929, did not provide guidance to judges determining whether or not to grant consent.



Now, the law provides guidance for judges who are tasked with making a determination as to whether or not a 17-year-old may get married. Specifically, a judge shall ensure that the individual is entering into the marriage of his or her own free will, that they are not being compelled to marry, and that the marriage will not cause any harm to the applicant.



Governor Cuomo described it as a major step forward in the New York Government's efforts to protect children and prevent forced marriages.



The vast majority of US states permit marriage under age 18 under some circumstances. In 27 US states, there is no limit to how young a child can marry if a judge authorizes the marriage.



A Human Rights Watch study found that American girls who married before age 19 were 50 percent more likely to drop out of high school than their unmarried peers, and only 25 percent as likely to complete college. Girls who marry before age 16 in the US are 31 percent more likely to end up in poverty later in life.



It is estimated that more than 3,800 minors were married in New York between 2000 and 2010.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX