NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- ORHub, Inc. (OTC: ORHB), a cloud-based medical software company established as the Operating Room Hub for data and analytics, today announces a $0.50 exercise price for all the Company's Series B & D Warrants.

This $0.50 exercise price will commence immediately and stay open until all of the Series B and D warrants have been exercised or the warrants expire on the expiration date currently set at December 31, 2017. The Series C, E and F Warrants remain at their respective exercise prices of $3.00 (Series C) and $4.00 (Series E & F). To date the Company has received more than $3 million from previous warrant exercises. If all of the Series B and D warrants are exercised, the Company will receive in excess of $5.5 million in additional proceeds which will be used to further expand the launch of its software platform into hospital chains throughout North America.

As recently announced (http://nnw.fm/D2kfb), ORHub in July 2017 will launch its second service line, Module 2 for hip and knee surgical procedures. With over 100 million surgeries performed in the U.S. every year and growing, this new hip and knee module significantly expands the addressable market for the Company's dynamic analytics capabilities and Surgical Resource Management platform.

The Company's initial module targeting spine surgeries launched in 2016 and is being used daily and exclusively at two Southern California hospitals that have collectively performed over 700 surgeries.

About ORHub, Inc.



ORHub is a cloud-based software company focused on delivering performance-based data analytics at the speed of surgery. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the healthcare industry, hospital, patient, government and the medical device vendor. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data.

ORHub's software applications allow hospitals and medical device vendors to utilize any web-enabled device to create an anatomical graphic depiction of exactly what occurs during surgery. The application automatically translates the resulting schematic into an intelligent, electronic operative report that links every detail of surgery, including implant location, surgical techniques, product usage, and all clinical parameters to create a dynamically new source of comparative information.

As a result, vendors, hospitals and surgeons can make real-time, data driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in vendor and hospital understanding cost, identifying areas of cost reductions, increased accountability, automatic creation of comprehensive anatomic implant registries, real-time analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; and Bellevue, Washington.

For more information, visit www.ORHub.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Such statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and activities may differ materially from those estimated or projected. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated results include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the development of a new software product business.

Contact:

Michael S. Williams

EVP

Email Contact

9830 S. 51st St., Suite A-128

Phoenix, AZ 85044

844.545.4508 x 402



Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Email Contact



