

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is allowing viewers to shape the narratives of stories they are watching by launching its first interactive episodes.



'Today, we're excited to announce our first interactive 'branching' narrative episodes Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale and Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile, where Netflix members are in control of how the stories unfold,' Netflix said in a blog post Tuesday.



In each interactive title, the viewer can make choices for the characters, shaping the story as they go. The new episodes will give viewers about half a dozen decision points throughout the length of the episode, with viewers being prompted to select which plot point the show should follow.



Each choice leads to a different adventure, so the viewer can watch it several times and see a new story each time. This will also give young viewers reason to rewatch the episode several times to explore the branching paths.



'The Adventures of Puss in Boots' and 'Buddy Thunderstruck' are children's series that are currently on Netflix's service. However, these particular interactive adventures announced by the company are brand new, standalone episodes.



According to Netflix, the children's programming space was a natural place for the company to start since kids are eager to 'play' with their favorite characters and already inclined to tap, touch and swipe at screens. In addition, children talk to their screens, as though the characters can hear them.



'Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale' launched globally Tuesday, while 'Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile' will launch on July 14. A third branching narrative 'Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout' is in the works and will come to Netflix next year.



Interactive content is currently available on many newer devices, including smart TVs, streaming media players, game consoles, and iOS devices running the latest version of the Netflix app.



However, the Netflix website, Android Devices, Chromecast and Apple TV do not support interactive content at this time.



