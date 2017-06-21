Astana EXPO 2017 - A New Point on the Great Silk Road

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A special road-show called "Travel along the Great Silk Road together with Astana EXPO 2017" took place in Hong Kong.

During the event, more than 70 routes around Kazakhstan were presented to international travel agencies. Special tours include visits to picturesque national parks, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, ski and health resorts, etc. A special part of the road show program in Hong Kong was the presentation of the International Specialized exhibition Astana EXPO 2017.

According to Deputy Director of the Promotion and Tourism Department of JSC NC Astana EXPO 2017, President of the Kazakhstani Tourist Association Roza Asanbaeva, the exhibition in Astana will become "a new point on the route of the Great Silk Road".

"In 1889, the Eiffel Tower became the symbol of EXPO in Paris. Now this is a tourist attraction not only in France, but throughout Europe. The symbol of Astana EXPO 2017 is the largest spherical building "Nur-Alem". We invite tourists from all over the world to visit the exhibition from June 10 to September 10" - said R.Asanbayeva.

Especially for tourists from China, who travel to third countries with a transit via Astana and Almaty airports, a visa-free regime up to 72 hours was introduced. Also there is a visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong.

Nur Alem (the Sphere)

The architectural symbol of Astana EXPO 2017 exhibition is its central element - Nur Alem (the Sphere).

It is the world's largest spherical building with the diameter of 80 and height of 100 meters.

At the first floor of the building, the Pavilion of Kazakhstan is placed where visitors are able to acquaint themselves with the history, culture, traditions, places of interest and also recent achievements of Kazakhstan. In the Sphere itself, the Museum of Future is situated. More than just a museum, 'Nur Alem' is to become an innovational hub of the sort and important research and culture center after the Exhibition. Digital, multimedia and interactive technologies allow enhancement of perception of the display area at the second through eighth floors of the Museum of Future, where the basic types of energy are demonstrated: those of the space, sun, biomass, wind, water and kinetics.

About Astana EXPO 2017

The International Specialized exhibition Astana EXPO 2017 'Future Energy' will take place between June 10 and September 10, 2017 in Astana.

