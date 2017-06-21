

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's monetary policy is set to remain extremely loose over the rest of this year, as policymakers are as yet untroubled by growing signs of capacity constraints, William Jackson, an economist at Capital Economics, said on Tuesday.



The Magyar Nemzeti Bank kept its benchmark three-month deposit rate unchanged for a thirteenth successive month at 0.90 percent on June 20.



The Monetary Policy Committee communication was extremely dovish, despite the recent strength of the economy with 4.2 percent expansion and the double-digit wage growth, noted Jackson.



The economist expects inflation to surprise on the upside next year, raising the risk that policymakers fall behind the curve which could ultimately result in more aggressive monetary tightening.



'The statement repeated the lines that loose monetary policy was likely to be maintained for an 'extended period' and that the Council 'will stand ready to ease monetary conditions further',' Jackson pointed out.



'This stands in stark contrast to the rest of Central Europe, where attention is turning to the timing and pace of rate hikes.'



The MPC also cut the cap on three-month deposits to HUF 300 billion by the end of Q3, from HUF 500 billion at present, which was a little lower than the median forecast of HUF 350 billion.



This tool limits the amount of surplus liquidity that commercial banks can deposit at the National Bank via the three-month facility with an interest rate of 0.90 percent. That would forces them to turn to the overnight deposit facility with an interest rate of -0.05 percent, which should push interbank rates down, the economist said.



The bank now seems even more dovish on the inflation outlook. The MNB revised down its inflation forecast for this year to 2.4 percent and for next year to 2.8 percent.



Headline inflation is only expected to return to the target of 3 percent in the first half of 2019, which was previously the second half of 2018.



This revision appears to be a result of softness in the latest inflation figures and the drop back in global oil prices, Jackson said.



'The upshot is that while monetary policy will remain extremely loose over the remainder of this year, monetary tightening looks likely in 2018,' the economist predicted.



