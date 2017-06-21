SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Eden, the leading platform for office managers to secure office cleaning, office moving, handyman services, and other facilities services announced today that it has expanded its presence beyond the Bay Area to Los Angeles and Austin. Effective today, office managers in all three cities can manage all office services they need from one dashboard at www.eden.io.

Eden launched in San Francisco in 2015, and has quickly become the marketplace of choice for busy office managers who need to arrange office cleaning, office moving, handyman, administrative services, snacks and supplies, and other office services.

One client that uses Eden in Los Angeles is Headspace, creator of the most popular meditation app. Headspace employs 150 at its LA headquarters, and office manager Linda Isra uses Eden. "Eden has been extremely helpful in providing our team and the workplace with the resources we need to make the office run smoothly," said Isra. "With the help of our dedicated account manager, they're able to deliver a high-quality standard through a wide range of services they offer."

Moving company You Move Me is one of the hundreds of vendors participating in the Eden marketplace, initially in San Francisco and now also in LA and Austin. "Participating in the Eden office services marketplaces has helped us grow our business in San Francisco by 10-15 percent, and we expect a similar boost in LA and Austin," said Ulises Alcocer, General Manager at You Move Me. "Eden has provided us with a steady stream of high-quality business. Tons of fast-growing businesses, including technology companies, use Eden, so they have given our relatively low-tech business great access to the booming tech economy. We're excited to continue working with Eden as it expands nationally."

Eden CEO Joe Du Bey said, "Eden's platform to solve all on-site needs has proven to be very popular with our clients in the Bay Area, and feedback from beta customers in LA and Austin has also been very positive."

Office managers can find many different services on the Eden marketplace, both recurring and on-demand, including:

Office Cleaning: Regularly scheduled office cleanings, both at nighttime and for day porters.

Handyman Services: For office maintenance needs, office managers can find the best handymen, electricians, painters, and other skilled tradespeople.

Office Moving: Disassembling/assembling furniture and cubes, moving single offices or entire companies, hanging pictures, setting up conference rooms, etc.

Snacks & Supplies: From stocking kitchens to the supply closet.

IT Services: Network and security solutions, computer and mobile device troubleshooting, A/V installation, and technology setup for new employees.

To learn more about Eden or to book service, visit https://www.eden.io/.

About Eden

Eden is the best platform for office managers to find all the on-site services they need, including office cleaning, office moving, handyman services and IT support. With hundreds of service provider listings, Eden delivers reliable, convenient, high-quality services -- making office managers lives much easier. Based in San Francisco, Eden is venture backed and growing rapidly. Learn more at www.eden.io.

