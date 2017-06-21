LINWOOD, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Spectrum Gaming Group, the global leader in gaming research and regulatory services, welcomes Liliana Costa as the company's Vice President of Latin America. She will represent Spectrum in Brazil and throughout Latin America, servicing clients and potential clients by identifying their needs and determining how Spectrum can meet those needs and advance their goals.

"Spectrum will rely on Liliana's understanding of cultural differences to advise our clients on expansion opportunities and development strategies in the growing Latin America gaming market," said Michael Pollock, Spectrum Managing Director. "We look forward to working with her to develop positive relationships with the regional stakeholders and liaise with government agencies."

Costa spent the last five years developing an understanding of the gaming industry throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, developing keen insights into processes and public policy in the region.

A large part of her career has been spent forging relationships between small businesses and government agencies, creating partnerships and business networks, and promoting trade. Costa has worked in the oil and gas industries throughout Africa and served on key advisory boards for the industry in Brazil. Currently, she works for Clarion Events Ltd. in Latin America, where she helps the company develop in emerging markets. In Brazil, Costa is part of the team that launched and produces the annual Brazilian Gaming Congress and Juegos Miami, which attract experts from around the world.

Costa can be reached at lcosta@spectrumgaming.com.

Spectrum Gaming Group, based in Linwood, New Jersey, USA, is an independent research, analysis and professional services firm serving private- and public-sector clients worldwide. Spectrum serves as the Executive Director for the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS). Its sister companies include Spectrum Gaming Capital, based in New York, and Spectrum Asia, based in Bangkok and Tokyo. Visit www.spectrumgaming.com. Follow us on Twitter at @SpectrumGamingG.