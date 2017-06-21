NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - June 21, 2017) - Creative Waste Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: CWSS) a diversified holding corporation, providing waste services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers announces recent developments.

Within the past 12 months, the company has successfully integrated and merged three companies and is operationally Profitable.

Divided into 3 operating entities:

Creative Waste Solutions operates as hauling brokerage division focusing on commercial recycling and disposal

Integrated Waste Transportation Services "IWTS", services Commercial Hauling Divisions to one of the largest NYSE listed Waste Management Companies



Creative Waste Solution "South" is a transfer station located in Hollywood Florida handling Construction disposal, Green waste and organic, and recyclable materials

Mr. Jared Robinson, CEO, commented: "The last 12 months have been spent integrating our acquisitions, fine tuning operations, and developing our brand. We're at the point where complimentary revenue lines are falling into our geographical footprint allowing us to grow top and bottom lines. We are excited about the immediate future and ready to capitalize on the exponential demographic growth of the surrounding counties."

About Creative Waste Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Creative Waste Solutions, Inc. (www.usacws.com) currently functions as a Waste Brokerage Company that facilitates the Hauling/Collection and Post Collection needs of existing Commercial, Industrial and Retail Businesses as well as temporary roll off for Construction sites. The Company owns and operates a Transfer Station in Hollywood Florida.

Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, estimates of services and equipment markets, release of corporate apps, growth of platform, target markets, product releases, product demand and, business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also consider that any investment in securities is at risk.

