Thomson Reuters Corp - Thomson Reuters Q2 2017 Earnings Webcast Scheduled

Thomson Reuters Second-Quarter 2017 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Scheduled for Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Conference call and webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT

TORONTO, June 21, 2017 --Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today that its second-quarter 2017 earnings will be issued via news release on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

Jim Smith, president and chief executive officer, and Stephane Bello, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Discussions may include forward-looking information.

You can access the webcast by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website. Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

