Wayne Le Page - Making Waves in the Mobile Gaming Industry

Based in a prestigious address in the newly-redeveloped London borough of Paddington, Wayne Le Page is making waves in the mobile gaming industry. His new brokerage house, Play Capital, is challenging the way mobile games are developed and funded with a unique franchising model. The first mobile game to use this new funding method, "Poppin' PESTS Invasion", will be released on 1st July 2017.

Having worked as an International Investment Broker for the past 15 years, Wayne has his finger on the pulse of the tech industry. He is now specialising in the mobile gaming market. Wayne is helping to pitch the soon-to-be-launched game using a unique funding model that he is convinced will bring huge success.

Among many firsts, the game has been developed using a franchise model, allowing individual franchisees to own their own "Robot" in the game. The franchisees are provided with full instructions on how to market their character to gain downloads and extra revenue from their Robot character. "By leveraging the power of the well-connected franchisees, all of whom are invested in seeing the game generate a financial return, the game will stand out from the rest," says Wayne.

Wayne has partnered with Birmingham-based development studio BLAM Works where the innovative concept behind "Poppin' PESTS Invasion" was born. "The BLAM team have a history of development and franchising experience so were the perfect partners to launch the business," says Wayne.

In the game, players tap their mobile screens to destroy robots who have been buried in the ground for millions of years. The back story (a vital element of all successful genres) goes much deeper, accounting for the extinction of the dinosaurs' due to the prehistoric, extra-terrestrial subterranean strike of the ancient buried robots. "My children spend up to £20 each week on games like these, and this one is really addictive, it definitely has great potential!" says Wayne.

The first franchised game will launch on 1st July 2017. Wayne is looking forward to working with the many franchisees who will use the marketing strategy mapped out by their specialist experts to reach a huge audience and create a winning formula in this exciting new gaming marketplace.

Headed by International Investment Broker Wayne Le Page, Play Capital is one of a handful of companies with the knowledge and expertise to manage the young and exciting growth market of the mobile gaming industry. We help mobile game developers realise their potential by helping them to monetise their projects, leveraging the power of the franchisee networks to create award-winning, blockbuster mobile games.

Find out more about Wayne Le Page and his team at Play Capital, visit www.playcapital.co.uk