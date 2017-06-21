AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND and VIENNA, AUSTRIA--(Marketwired - June 21, 2017) - Vista Entertainment Solutions ('Vista Cinema'), a Vista Group company (NZX: VGL) (ASX: VGL) and the leading provider of cinema management software for the global exhibition market, today announced it has signed a major new customer, Austria's biggest cinema chain, Cineplexx. This is the first signing for Vista Cinema in Austria and the SEE market.

Cineplexx is one of Europe's most-respected cinema companies and the winner of last year's "Exhibitor of the Year" honor at CineEurope. Cineplexx has 41 multiplex and seven traditional locations in Austria, Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Bosnia & Hercegovina, Montenegro, Macedonia, Albania, Greece, and Italy, totaling 322 screens. The company has over 1,350 employees and more than 12.5 million visitors annually.

"Many months of hard work have come to fruition with this agreement with Cineplexx, our first Austrian customer," said Kimbal Riley, CEO of Vista Entertainment Solutions. "We're thrilled to be working with such a leader in the region. This agreement with Cineplexx adds a significant number of new territories to our customer reach, highlights our increasing presence in Europe and reflects our ability to work across borders and cultures."

"I am very excited about this new chapter for Cineplexx," said Christof Papousek, Cineplexx CFO. "This new partnership will allow us to leverage greater technology to benefit many areas of our business including, but not limited to, Operations, Marketing, and Business Analysis. We have got an exciting few months ahead working with Mischa Kay and the Vista Cinema team as we roll out many of their modules across the whole Cineplexx circuit."

"Vista is very proud to partner with Cineplexx," said Mischa Kay, Vista Entertainment Solution's managing director, EMEA. "They will be utilising most of Vista Cinema's inter-connected suite of products focused on the exhibition industry. Cineplexx knows that we understand the needs of the cinema industry and appreciates that we are constantly innovating with new features and initiatives."

Cineplexx's formal owner and distributor arm, the Austrian Constantin Film-Holding GmbH, continues to partner with MACCS, a Vista Group company, for its distributor software.

About Constantin Film-Holding GmbH:

The film distributor Constantin Film Holding GmbH was founded in Austria in 1951. A second mainstay was created at the end of the 1960s in the segment of cinema operations. In 2009, Cineplexx International GmbH started expanding to Austria's neighboring countries and the first cinema outside Austria was opened in Bolzano, South Tyrol, Italy. Today, Cineplexx has a strong market presence with 41 multiplex and seven traditional locations in Austria, Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia & Hercegovina, Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo, Greece and Italy, offering 322 screens. In 2016, the company's working force included 1,350 employees, the overall turnover amounted to 137 million euros and the number of Cineplexx visitors reached 12.5 million.

Website: www.cineplexx.at

About Vista Group International:

Vista Group International (Vista Group) is a public company, listed on both the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges (NZX: VGL) (ASX: VGL). Vista Group provides cinema management, film distribution and customer analytics software to companies across the global film industry. Cinema management software is provided by Vista Entertainment Solutions, the core business of the Group. Movio (data analytics), Veezi (cloud-based SaaS software for the Independent Circuit Market), MACCS (film distribution software), Numero (box office reporting software for film distributors and cinemas), Cinema Intelligence (business intelligence solutions), and Powster (creative studio and marketing platform for movie studios) provide products that leverage the success of this platform into other parts of the film industry; from production and distribution, to cinema exhibition through to the moviegoer experience. Vista Group has over 500 staff across nine offices in New Zealand (Auckland headquarters), Sydney, Los Angeles, Dallas, London, the Netherlands, Romania, Capetown and Shanghai.

Website: www.vistagroup.co

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vista-group-limited

About Vista Entertainment Solutions:

Vista Entertainment Solutions Ltd (VES) is the world-leader in cinema management software solutions with installations in over 70 countries across all continents and an estimated 38% global market share in the Large Cinema Circuit market. The Vista software product line is suited to cinema exhibitor's operating 20+ screens and up to 100's of cinemas; it comprises a fully inter-connected suite of software modules required to deliver optimal box office return, total cinema management, and internal and external analysis and reporting. VES is head-quartered in Auckland, New Zealand and has subsidiaries incorporated in Los Angeles, London, Capetown and Shanghai.

Website: www.vista.co

Twitter: @VistaCinema

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vista-entertainment-solutions

