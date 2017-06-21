DOYLESTOWN, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- SICOM, a leading best-of-breed provider of end-to-end solutions for quick service and fast casual restaurants, today announced that its CFO, Michael Schaffer has been honored with the Philadelphia Business Journal's CFO of the Year Award for his outstanding performance as a financial steward.

"In the one year that Mike has been with SICOM, he has demonstrated his in-depth financial expertise during our acquisition of RTI and positioning us for further growth and profitability," said Jim Flynn, CEO of SICOM. "He is an invaluable asset to our management team, guiding us to make sound financial decisions and ensuring our fiscal integrity. We are proud of Mike for being honored with this prestigious award."

Schaffer joined SICOM in May 2016 and has brought a diverse background in operational finance along with process improvement from 25+ years of experience within Fortune 100 public companies, privately held companies, and private equity portfolio companies. He came to SICOM from global digital signage software company, Scala, Inc., where he was CFO and COO. He brings to SICOM expertise in financial management, treasury operations, information systems, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic planning.

Schaffer is a graduate of Bucknell University with a B.A. in economics and mathematics, and earned an Executive M.B.A. through the GE Financial Management Program.

Schaffer will be honored at a ceremony on July 13th at the Crystal Tea Room in Philadelphia.

About SICOM

SICOM Systems, Inc. is a leading best-of-breed provider of end-to-end technologies and services for the quick service and fast casual restaurants. The company offers front-of-house solutions (i.e. Digital Menu Boards, Point-of-Sale (POS) and Order Confirmation Units); back-of-house solutions (Drive-Thru Director and Chef Kitchen Management); as well as above restaurant solutions (360 degrees Data Analytics and SEMS4 Restaurant Management) that are helping major restaurant chains around the globe to streamline their operations. SICOM has over 40,000 digital menu boards in operation worldwide, while its POS systems are in more than 6,500 restaurants worldwide and it has more than 10,000 restaurants leveraging its enterprise management systems globally. Founded in 1987, SICOM is headquartered in Doylestown, Pa. and can be found online at www.SICOM.com.

Contacts:

Karen Higgins

A&E Communications, Inc.

610-831-5723

Email Contact



