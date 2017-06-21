Global 2017 Stem Cells Strategic Business Report - Offering Potential for Breakthrough Therapeutic Discoveries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Stem Cells - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Stem Cell Technologies in US$ Million. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 66 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Athersys, Inc. (USA)
- Apceth GmbH & Co.KG (Germany)
- AVIVA BioSciences Corporation (USA)
- BioE, Inc. (USA)
- Bone Therapeutics SA (Belgium)
- Cesca Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)
- Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (USA)
- Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)
- ESI BIO, a Division of BioTime Inc. (USA)
- Gamida Cell Ltd. (Israel)
- Holostem Terapie Avanzate (Italy)
- International Stem Cell Corporation (USA)
- Kangstem Biotech., Ltd. (Korea)
- Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland)
- Mesoblast Ltd. (Australia)
- Neuralstem, Inc. (USA)
- Nuvasive, Inc. (USA)
- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)
- OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (USA)
- PROMETHERA Biosciences S.A.N.V (Belgium)
- Reliance Life Sciences (India)
- ReNeuron Group Plc. (UK)
- STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
- Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc (USA)
- Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Takara Bio USA Inc (USA)
- TiGenix NV (Belgium)
- U.S Stem Cell, Inc. (USA)
- ViaCord, LLC (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Stem Cells
Offering Potential for Breakthrough Therapeutic Discoveries
Select Approved Stem Cell Products
Stem Cells Bypass Use of Animal Models in Drug Discovery Programs
Trends Related to Stem Cell Clinical Trials
Select Stem Cell Pipeline Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Stem Cell Research Funding Policies across the World
Japan and US
Pioneering Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Research
Adult Stem Cells Deemed More Ethical, More Research Needed to Increase Clinical Applications
Dental Mesenchymal Stem Cells
Emergence of a Niche Market
For-Profit, Unregulated Clinics: The Flipside of Stem Cell Research
Unproven Therapies Do Online Rounds as Effective Treatment Options
A Cause of Concern
2. STEM CELL RESEARCH INNOVATIONS
Researchers at UCLA Successfully Develop 3D Lung Organoids using Stem Cells
Embryonic Stem Cell Gene Nanog Found to Reverse Aging
Canadian and Dutch Scientists Finds the Genetic Switch to Increase Stem Cell Volume from Cord Blood
The Boston Program Pioneers Cell-based Personalized Diabetes Treatment
iPSCs Provide Valuable Source for Retinal Transplants and Other Applications
Albumin-Free Culture of Pluripotent Stem Cells Enables Application in Cardiac Disorders
Stem Cell Therapy
An Alternative to Orthopedic Surgery in Younger Patients?
Application of Plant Stem Cells in Cosmetic Treatments
Myths Busted
Adverse Reactions of Stem Cell-Face Lift Therapy
Stem Cell-Breast Enhancement
Other Innovations Using Stem Cells
New Stem Cell Software & Products
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Stem Cell Research
Stem Cells
Description
Types of Stem Cells
Embryonic Stem Cells
mES and hES
R-NSCs
Adult Stem Cells
Hematopoietic Stem Cells
Mesenchymal Stem Cells
Umbilical Cord Stem Cells
Neuronal Stem Cells
Dental Stem Cells
Pluripotent Adult Stem Cells
Other Key Cell Types
The Stem Cell Line
Cell Division
Stem Cells
Properties
Ability to Renew on its Own
Potency
Definitions of Various Potencies
Identification of Stem Cells
Stem Cells
Applications
History of Stem Cells
Stem Cells
Services and Products
Significance of Stem Cell Products/Services
4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Minerva Biotechnologies Launches AlphaSTEM, a Naïve Stem Cell Culture System
Takara Bio Launches Human iPSC-Derived Beta Cells for Drug Screening and Diabetes Research
RenovaCare Develops New Stem Cell Device for Burn Injuries
Mesoblast Launches the World's First Off-The-Shelf Stem Cell Treatment
Mesoblast Licensee launches first stem cell product in Japan
Stempeutics Research Receives Approval for India's First Stem Cell Based Drug
5. CLINICAL TRIALS
Nature Cell Commences Phase I and II Clinical Trials of ASTROSTEM' in the US for Treating Alzheimer
Tisch MS Research Center Commences Phase II Stem Cell Clinical Trial for MS
Canadian Clinical Trial to Test Neural Stem Cells in Patients with Spinal Cord Injuries
Neuralstem's ALS Stem Cell Therapy Exhibits Safety and Efficacy in Early Clinical Trials
The University of Michigan Commences Large Scale Clinical Trials for ALS Therapy
Bionomics Receives FDA Approval for Phase I Clinical Trial in Cancer Patients
AHSCT Shows Reduced Brain Lesions in Phase 2 Clinical Trial
Neuralstem's Neural Stem Cell Treatment Meets Primary Safety Endpoints in Phase 2 Trials
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
GE Health Acquires Biosafe
Human Longevity Acquires Lifebank
AbbVie to Acquire Stemcentrx and Its Lead Asset Rova-T
Thorn Medical Acquires Okyanos Holding Company
Bio-Techne Corporation Acquires Zephyrus Biosciences
Astellas Pharma to Complete Acquisition of Ocata Therapeutics
Bayer Launches Stem Cell Therapy Company BlueRock Therapeutics
apceth Signs License Option Agreement with Cynata Therapeutics Ltd
StemBioSys Announces European Distribution Agreement with Cellaviva AB of Sweden
Fujifilm Holdings Acquires Cellular Dynamics International
American CryoStem Corporation Acquires Biolife Cell Bank
NeoStem Announces Plans to Change Name to Caladrius Biosciences Reflecting Transformation into Immunotherapy Company
ESI BIO Announces Alliance Agreement with Pivotal Scientific Ltd for Distribution of Stem Cell Products
TiGenix and Lonza Signs Agreement for the Manufacture of Stem Cell-based Treatment
AlloSource Receives Patent for AlloStem® Cellular Bone Allograft
Total Companies Profiled: 66 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 69)
- The United States (39)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (13)
- - Germany (2)
- - The United Kingdom (5)
- - Italy (1)
- - Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vw64g5/stem_cells
