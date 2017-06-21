Global 2017 Stem Cells Strategic Business Report - Offering Potential for Breakthrough Therapeutic Discoveries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Stem Cells - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Stem Cell Technologies in US$ Million. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report profiles 66 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Athersys, Inc. ( USA )

) Apceth GmbH & Co.KG ( Germany )

) AVIVA BioSciences Corporation ( USA )

) BioE, Inc. ( USA )

) Bone Therapeutics SA ( Belgium )

) Cesca Therapeutics, Inc. ( USA )

) Cryo-Cell International, Inc. ( USA )

) Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. ( USA )

) ESI BIO , a Division of BioTime Inc. ( USA )

, a Division of BioTime Inc. ( ) Gamida Cell Ltd. ( Israel )

) Holostem Terapie Avanzate ( Italy )

) International Stem Cell Corporation ( USA )

) Kangstem Biotech., Ltd. (Korea)

Lonza Group Ltd ( Switzerland )

) Mesoblast Ltd. ( Australia )

) Neuralstem, Inc. ( USA )

) Nuvasive, Inc. ( USA )

) Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. ( USA )

) OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc ( USA )

) PROMETHERA Biosciences S.A.N.V ( Belgium )

) Reliance Life Sciences ( India )

) ReNeuron Group Plc. (UK)

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. ( Canada )

) Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc ( USA )

) Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Takara Bio USA Inc ( USA )

Inc ( ) TiGenix NV ( Belgium )

) U.S Stem Cell, Inc. ( USA )

) ViaCord, LLC ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Stem Cells

Offering Potential for Breakthrough Therapeutic Discoveries

Select Approved Stem Cell Products

Stem Cells Bypass Use of Animal Models in Drug Discovery Programs

Trends Related to Stem Cell Clinical Trials

Select Stem Cell Pipeline Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Stem Cell Research Funding Policies across the World

Japan and US

Pioneering Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Research

Adult Stem Cells Deemed More Ethical, More Research Needed to Increase Clinical Applications

Dental Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Emergence of a Niche Market

For-Profit, Unregulated Clinics: The Flipside of Stem Cell Research

Unproven Therapies Do Online Rounds as Effective Treatment Options

A Cause of Concern



2. STEM CELL RESEARCH INNOVATIONS

Researchers at UCLA Successfully Develop 3D Lung Organoids using Stem Cells

Embryonic Stem Cell Gene Nanog Found to Reverse Aging

Canadian and Dutch Scientists Finds the Genetic Switch to Increase Stem Cell Volume from Cord Blood

The Boston Program Pioneers Cell-based Personalized Diabetes Treatment

iPSCs Provide Valuable Source for Retinal Transplants and Other Applications

Albumin-Free Culture of Pluripotent Stem Cells Enables Application in Cardiac Disorders

Stem Cell Therapy

An Alternative to Orthopedic Surgery in Younger Patients?

Application of Plant Stem Cells in Cosmetic Treatments

Myths Busted

Adverse Reactions of Stem Cell-Face Lift Therapy

Stem Cell-Breast Enhancement

Other Innovations Using Stem Cells

New Stem Cell Software & Products



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Stem Cell Research

Stem Cells

Description

Types of Stem Cells

Embryonic Stem Cells

mES and hES

R-NSCs

Adult Stem Cells

Hematopoietic Stem Cells

Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Umbilical Cord Stem Cells

Neuronal Stem Cells

Dental Stem Cells

Pluripotent Adult Stem Cells

Other Key Cell Types

The Stem Cell Line

Cell Division

Stem Cells

Properties

Ability to Renew on its Own

Potency

Definitions of Various Potencies

Identification of Stem Cells

Stem Cells

Applications

History of Stem Cells

Stem Cells

Services and Products

Significance of Stem Cell Products/Services



4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Minerva Biotechnologies Launches AlphaSTEM, a Naïve Stem Cell Culture System

Takara Bio Launches Human iPSC-Derived Beta Cells for Drug Screening and Diabetes Research

RenovaCare Develops New Stem Cell Device for Burn Injuries

Mesoblast Launches the World's First Off-The-Shelf Stem Cell Treatment

Mesoblast Licensee launches first stem cell product in Japan

Stempeutics Research Receives Approval for India's First Stem Cell Based Drug



5. CLINICAL TRIALS

Nature Cell Commences Phase I and II Clinical Trials of ASTROSTEM' in the US for Treating Alzheimer

Tisch MS Research Center Commences Phase II Stem Cell Clinical Trial for MS

Canadian Clinical Trial to Test Neural Stem Cells in Patients with Spinal Cord Injuries

Neuralstem's ALS Stem Cell Therapy Exhibits Safety and Efficacy in Early Clinical Trials

The University of Michigan Commences Large Scale Clinical Trials for ALS Therapy

Bionomics Receives FDA Approval for Phase I Clinical Trial in Cancer Patients

AHSCT Shows Reduced Brain Lesions in Phase 2 Clinical Trial

Neuralstem's Neural Stem Cell Treatment Meets Primary Safety Endpoints in Phase 2 Trials



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

GE Health Acquires Biosafe

Human Longevity Acquires Lifebank

AbbVie to Acquire Stemcentrx and Its Lead Asset Rova-T

Thorn Medical Acquires Okyanos Holding Company

Bio-Techne Corporation Acquires Zephyrus Biosciences

Astellas Pharma to Complete Acquisition of Ocata Therapeutics

Bayer Launches Stem Cell Therapy Company BlueRock Therapeutics

apceth Signs License Option Agreement with Cynata Therapeutics Ltd

StemBioSys Announces European Distribution Agreement with Cellaviva AB of Sweden

Fujifilm Holdings Acquires Cellular Dynamics International

American CryoStem Corporation Acquires Biolife Cell Bank

NeoStem Announces Plans to Change Name to Caladrius Biosciences Reflecting Transformation into Immunotherapy Company

ESI BIO Announces Alliance Agreement with Pivotal Scientific Ltd for Distribution of Stem Cell Products

TiGenix and Lonza Signs Agreement for the Manufacture of Stem Cell-based Treatment

AlloSource Receives Patent for AlloStem® Cellular Bone Allograft



Total Companies Profiled: 66 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 69)



The United States (39)

(39) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (13)

(13) - Germany (2)

(2) - The United Kingdom (5)

(5) - Italy (1)

(1) - Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12)

(Excluding Japan) (12) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (1)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vw64g5/stem_cells





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716