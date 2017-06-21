Charles Sanderson Public Relations: CBD Oil and Marijuana Domain Name Aftermarket Benefiting From Changing Pot Laws

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2017 / As the path to marijuana legalization for both medicinal and recreational use accelerates across the United States and Canada, many new ancillary businesses are emerging. One interesting such venture is a rapidly growing medical marijuana delivery service in San Francisco called Eaze that was recently profiled on an NBC network television program. And, an expanding niche within the cannabis and hemp industry is the market for a substance contained in the hemp plant called CBD, or cannabidiol. This substance has been receiving significant media attention, as it is the subject of research to study whether or not it offers any potential medicinal or nutritional benefits. This publicity has created a robust aftermarket for CBD-related domain names. See here https://cbdrevu.com/cbd-cannabis-marijuana-hemp-domain-names-for-sale/.

Some industry estimates suggest that the market for marijuana related products could reach a stunning $20 billion per year or more by 2021. There are millions being invested in various aspects of this emerging new market, including on Wall Street. There are currently a number of small publicly traded marijuana stocks. Often these are highly speculative penny stocks trading over the counter. There is likely a very robust venture capital market for in this arena also for medical cannabis, CBD oil and recreational cannabis as well.

The marketplace for pure CBD oil and CBD related products is growing rapidly but is confusing. There are conflicting state laws concerning the substance and this confusion has caused many advertising platforms to not allow the advertising of these products. At present, for instance, Amazon does not permit the sale of CBD products. To add to the confusion some companies are marketing products as 'hemp oil' or 'hemp extracts' which may or may not contain any actual CBD. Since there are at least 80 compounds in the hemp plant, with THC and CBD being only two of them, it is more than a giant leap of faith to assume that a product label as hemp oil or hemp extract contains any actual CBD. And then there are a large amount of products offering hemp seed oil. The hemp seed contains little if any CBD. This often intentionally confused marketplace underscores the benefits of a keyword-rich domain name, which can be a great benefit to those companies marketing online.

Some of the premium domain names listed on CBDReVu.com include:

CBD DOMAIN NAMES

CBDWerx.com

CBDOilWerx.com

CBDNewsPost.com

CBDNewsReviews.com

CBDCannabisRX.com

CBDPureRX.com

CBDRXpain.com

CBDTherapeutix.com

CBDTherapyRX.com

MARIJUANA DOMAIN NAMES

MarijuanaWerx.com

HEMP DOMAIN NAMES

HempRX.net

HempExtractCBD.com

HempExtractRX.com

HempExtractReview.com

CANNABIS DOMAIN NAMES

CannabisExtractRX.com

CannabisRevu.com

CannabisWerx.com

CannabisCBDrx.com

About CBDReVu.com

CBDReVu.com is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA and writes about the emerging legal cannabis industry.

SOURCE: Charles Sanderson Public Relations