Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2017) - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTC Pink: DAUGF) ("Desert Gold" or "the Company") is pleased to provide the following update regarding the results of a recently completed mapping, rock and soil sampling program at its Segala West permit. The Company has also outlined its follow up drill program at its Segala West prospect in Western Mali.

HIGHLIGHTS

Assay results from grab samples received from pit mapping and rock sampling on various artisanal working areas at Segala West returned significant high-grade gold values including the following: 41 g/t at Baroya; 19 g/t at Baroya north; 11.9 g/t at Segala; and 39.2 g/t at Baroya north west



Segala West permit borders several multi million oz Au deposits including Randgold's Loulo/Gounkoto Mine complex and Endeavour Mining's Tabakoto/Segala mines.

ABOUT SEGALA WEST

The Segala West permit is surrounded by several large gold mines which include Randgold's Loulo-Gounkoto mine complex to the West where the company has declared resources of 51 Mt at 4.4 g/t for 5.7 million oz au Measured and Indicated, 20 Mt at 3.9 g/t for 2 million oz Au inferred and ore reserves of 32 Mt average at 4.6 g.t for 3.7 million oz Au in the Proven and Probably category.

Adjacent to the East of Segala West are Endeavour Mining's Tabakoto and Segala mines with Kofi and Kefola prospects to the north and south respectively. The surface expression of the neighboring mine, Tabakoto (Endeavour Mining), which hosts ~3 million oz Au is less than 1 km2 (18.5 Mt at 3.5 g/t for 1.8 million oz au measured and indicated, 9 Mt at 3.6 g/t for 1 million oz Au inferred and 6.4 Mt at 3.5 g/t for 0.7 million oz au proven and probable).

Within Desert Gold's Segala West permit there exists a large soil geochemical anomaly covering an area of 24 km2 within which 4 significant artisanal mines are active. The purpose of the recently completed program was to identify all active artisanal working areas in order to estimate their extension and to better understand the geological and structural controls of the mineralisation. This dataset has been integrated to assist planning of the diamond drilling program due to start earlier in July of 2017.