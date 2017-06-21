MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - June 21, 2017) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX VENTURE: SIM) (OTCQB: SYATF) announces that the Company has accepted the resignation of Gil Gurfinkel as Chairman and Director of the Company effective June 30, 2017.

The Company will appoint Marc Seelenfreund as Chairman effective June 30, 2017.

Since Siyata's inception on the Toronto Venture Exchange, Marc Seelenfreund has been pivotal in leading the Company as CEO and Director. Marc led the company in raising over $12M from a strong list of leading retail and institutional investors, grew double digit YoY sales, reported a record $4.9M in sales in Q1 2017 with an average of 66% YoY growth over the last three quarters, and completed a successful M&A of Montreal based Signifi. Marc also led the production and release of the innovative next generation UV350 4G/LTE device for the North American markets.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, stated, "Gil has been Siyata's Chairman and Director for the past five years, providing the Company with valuable insight and assistance throughout our growth. We would like to thank Gil for his leadership and support over the years and wish him the best of success going forward."

The Company sincerely thanks Mr. Gurfinkel for his dedicated service and help, as the Company transitioned into a publicly traded company, and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world's first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world's first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

