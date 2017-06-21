Technavio's latest report on the global fatigue sensing wearables in the automotive marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new report on the global fatigue sensing wearables in automotive market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Amey Vikram, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive electronics sector, says, "The market is expected to grow due to the implementation of stringent regulations by the governments in countries such as the US and Western Europe that are aimed at reducing the driving time of commercial vehicle drivers to reduce the probability of accidents caused by driver's drowsiness and fatigue

The global fatigue sensing wearables in the automotive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7%. This is attributable to the increasing number of fatigue- and drowsiness-related accidents across the globe. The growing need for systems to reduce driver's fatigue-related accidents is expected to drive the market growth.

The top three emerging trends driving the global fatigue sensing wearables in the automotive market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Development of driver's drowsiness detection undershirts

The automotive passive and active safety systems market is witnessing continuous developments of many technologies that are helping in the prevention of on-road collisions and related fatalities. The companies and automotive suppliers have been developing different in-car technologies for the detection of driver drowsiness, such as the integration of sensors on steering wheels or inside driver's seat.

"With continuous innovations in the field of fatigue sensing systems or fatigue detection systems have led to the development of advanced wearables. In addition to present fatigue sensing wearables such as rings, Toyobo, one of the leading makers of fibers and textiles in Japan, has developed a material called Cocomi that helps to monitor and detect driver's drowsiness," according to Amey.

Developments of intelligent sensors that can measure dehydration and fatigue simultaneously

Sensor technology has witnessed higher levels of innovation due to the development of advanced sensors that promise greater capabilities. The sensors designers and manufacturers are working on intuitive technologies that make the sensors more compact, intelligent, and cost-effective.

Sensors are finding increasing applications in different domains and industries. The shift toward electrification and the use of sensors in the automotive industry is increasing. Sensor developers are developing advanced sensors that can help in measuring driver drowsiness by monitoring the driver's driving state for use in advanced automotive safety systems.

Development of ring-like wearables that monitor physiological condition

The automotive industry is witnessing the evolution of driver-assistance technologies most of which are growing at a rapid pace. Most driver-assist safety technologies are in the growth stage in the passenger car segment. However, for light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), the adoption rate of such driver state monitoring technologies is still in the introduction stage.

However, with the development and commercialization of easy to use and cost-effective fatigue sensing wearables, the market for these devices in the commercial vehicle segment is expected to gain traction. Fatigue sensing wearables market is now becoming much more competitive as various players are introducing their products into the market.

The key vendors are as follows:

Bosch

Delphi

Toyobo

SmartCap Tech

Global Fatigue Sensing Wearables in Automotive Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

