The Board of Directors (the "Board") of The Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc (LSE:GVP), a London Stock Exchange (LSE) listed investment company, appoints Peel Hunt as GVP's sole corporate broker.

"We successfully launched GVP on the LSE in 2015. We look forward to increasing the awareness of Gabelli's unique offering across the United Kingdom with this announcement," noted GVP portfolio manager Robert D. Leininger, CFA. "The Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust offers UK investors access to Gabelli's investment methodology, which has materially outperformed the broad U.S. market since 1977," said Mr. Leininger.

"We at Gabelli are active, bottom up, value investors, and seek real capital appreciation (relative to inflation) over the long term, regardless of market cycles. We achieve returns by investing in businesses, utilizing our proprietary Private Market Value ("PMV") with a CatalystTM methodology. PMV is the value that we believe an informed buyer would be willing to pay to acquire an entire company in a private transaction. Our team arrives at a PMV valuation through the rigorous assessment of fundamentals sourced from publicly available information and judgement gained from our comprehensive knowledge of a variety of sectors. We focus on the balance sheet, earnings, free cash flow, and the management of companies. We are not index benchmarked, and we construct portfolios agnostic of market capitalization and index weightings. We have invested this way since 1977," Mr. Leininger continued.

Gabelli Funds currently manages fourteen closed-end funds in the U.S. The firm has been an innovator in the field of closed-end funds dating back to the initial public offering of the Gabelli Equity Trust in August, 1986.

GAMCO Investors Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages private advisory accounts (GAMCO Asset Management Inc.), mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC). Gabelli has operated in London for more than seventeen years under its division GAMCO UK. As of 31 March, 2017, GAMCO had $41.4 billion in assets under management.

