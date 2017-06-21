MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - June 21, 2017) - Logi Analytics was once again named a leader by Dresner Advisory Services, having been awarded a "Perfect Recommend Score" in the 2017 Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study.

The Study is Dresner Advisory Services' annual assessment of the BI market, which is based on end user input and examines key user trends, attitudes, and plans for the next three years. The study, which incorporates a BI vendor buyers' guide, was recently expanded to analyze a total of 33 areas.

According to the Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study, "For 2017, Logi Analytics is an overall leader in both the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models. The company shows significant improvements across all categories of measurement, including sales, value, product, technical support, consulting services, and integrity. Logi Analytics is best in class for product customization and extensibility, and consulting experience and value. It has a perfect recommend score."

"We're honored to have been awarded a 'Perfect Recommend Score,' and appreciate our customers' recognition of Logi Analytics as one of the best values in analytics," said Steven Schneider, CEO, Logi Analytics. "Our development platform offers the best value for application teams who want to create and constantly improve analytically-driven applications. Logi's pre-built Elements enable our customers to quickly build unique intellectual property and meet custom requirements, without having to code. Our customers appreciate that Logi enables them to create more valuable applications, engaging users, and differentiating their software products."

"Logi provides further value by enabling analytics to be seamlessly embedded. Our customers can keep users engaged by providing a full range of self-service capabilities, all delivered in the applications employees use every day," said Brian Brinkmann, Vice President of Products, Logi Analytics.

More than 750 OEM software and SaaS providers rely on Logi's embedded business intelligence tools to create engaging applications, boost user adoption, and differentiate their products. It is this experience that has led Logi to be a recognized leader and trusted source for embedded analytics.

