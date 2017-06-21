Aseptic Packaging Market Worth 66.45 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Aseptic Packaging Market by Material (Plastic, Glass & Wood, Metal, Paper & Paperboard), Type (Cartons, Bottles & Cans, Bags & Pouches), Application (Food and Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Aseptic Packaging Market size is projected to grow from USD 39.62 Billion in 2017 to reach USD 66.45 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.89%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 138 market data tables and 41 figures spread through 183 pages and in-depth TOC on"Aseptic Packaging Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aseptic-packaging-market-785.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The Aseptic Packaging Market is witnessing a growth in demand, owing to the rise in demand for convenience products and ready-to-eat food products. Increased urbanization, the growth of the dairy beverages market, and growth of the packaging industry have led to an increase in demand for aseptic packaging, particularly in the emerging Asia-Pacific and South American markets.

"The cartons segment, by type, to dominate the market through 2022."

The cartons segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2022, mainly owing to the growing consumption of food and dairy products. Cartons are made of polyethylene, resin, aluminum foil, and paperboard. They are widely used for packaging a wide variety of liquid processed food such as juices, white & flavored milk, soups, sauces, broths, fruit toppings, syrups, and tomato purees.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=785

"The plastic segment, by material, is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period."

Materials such as plastic, paper & paperboard, metal, and glass & wood are used in the manufacturing of aseptic packaging. Plastic offers excellent visibility to the product and provides secure and attractive packaging options. Due to its low cost, versatility, and easy availability, plastic packaging is used in a variety of applications. It is primarily used in the packaging of food & beverage products as it protects them from oxidation and also provides an extended shelf life to the product.

"Asia-Pacific is projected dominate the Aseptic Packaging Market through 2022."

On the basis of key regions, the Aseptic Packaging Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share among all the regions in 2016 and is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2017 to 2022, in terms of value. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for aseptic packaging in China and India, coupled with the growing food & beverage industry in these countries. Owing to the increasing disposable incomes, the urbanized population is shifting towards healthy and safe packaged foods. Therefore, rising income and consumption level would also lead to the growth of the Aseptic Packaging Market in this region.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=785

The major players include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland), Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (New Zealand), Amcor Limited (Australia), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd. (China), IMA S.P.A(Italy), and Schott AG (Germany). These companies adopt strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions & investments, agreements & joint ventures, and new product developments to strengthen their position in the market.

Browse Related Reports:

Form-fill-seal Equipment Market by Product (Bags & Pouches, Cups, Cartons, Trays, Bottles, Sachets), Type (Horizontal FFS and Vertical FFS), End-use (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/form-fill-seal-equipment-market-186378770.html

Tube Packaging Market by Type (Squeeze Tubes, Twist Tubes), Application (Cosmetics & Oral Care, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cleaning Products), Material (Laminated, Aluminum, Plastic), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/tube-packaging-market-128857249.html

Subscribe Reports from Packaging Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/packaging

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets