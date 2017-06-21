JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- Clasado Biosciences today announced it will exhibit at IFT17: Go With Purpose, the preeminent annual event focused on the science of food and food technology hosted by the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT). IFT17 takes place June 25-28, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will bring together over 20,000 food professionals, academics, and researchers from more than 90 countries to collaborate, share, and learn about innovations in the science of food and food technology.

The IFT17 Food Expo will take place Monday, June 26 - Wednesday, June 28 and will feature over 1,200 companies showcasing the latest innovations in food processing, ingredients, equipment, packaging and technology.

Clasado Biosciences, the international biotechnology company and a global leader in the research of gut mediated wellness solutions, will be showcasing Bimuno, its patented revolutionary food supplement at the event. Bimuno naturally feeds and stimulates the growth and activity of Bifidobacterium in the gut and, unlike the majority of supplements, it has been subjected to a rigorous series of human clinical trials. These have demonstrated a positive impact on gut microbiota, digestive comfort, metabolism and the immune system including the control of inflammation in the body. Containing a unique active ingredient developed in conjunction with the University of Reading, United Kingdom and other globally recognised research institutes, Bimuno can be added to any food, drink or existing supplement to improve gut health.

"As one of the largest events focused on advancing the science of food, IFT17 presents a unique opportunity for individuals in the field to collaborate on the latest innovations and influence the future of our global food supply," said IFT CEO Christie Tarantino-Dean, FASAE, CAE. "The scientific programming, poster sessions and technology presented at the IFT annual event play an integral role in shaping conversations around global food trends and offering solutions that address our most significant global food challenges. We look forward to experiencing all that the IFT17 exhibitors have to offer at the event."

Clasado Biosciences CEO Graham Waters commented: "In Bimuno we have a truly unique, innovative and patent-protected product to present at IFT. The understanding of the importance and impact of gut health is growing and in Bimuno we have an offering that is clinically proven to offer a wide range of health benefits thanks to it increasing the levels of friendly gut bacteria. We now know that the digestive system doesn't just digest food but it regulates the immune system, influences the metabolism, controls inflammation in the body and can even affect mental health. This is a game changer."

For more information on the Food Expo at IFT17, visit: https://www.iftevent.org/food-expo/exhibitors.

About Clasado Biosciences

Clasado is the manufacturer and supplier of the unique patent protected transgalactooligosaccharide called Bimuno, which exhibits a range of clinically proven health benefits in the areas of digestive and immune health. Clasado is committed to discovering, developing and harnessing the latest ground-breaking prebiotic technology, providing clinically proven solutions which improve and enrich the quality of people's lives.

Bimuno is the result of intensive research & development dating back to 2000 and conducted in collaboration with the University of Reading's Food Microbial Sciences Unit and other globally recognized research institutes.

About IFT

Founded in 1939, the Institute of Food Technologists is committed to advancing the science of food. Our non-profit scientific society -- more than 17,000 members from more than 95 countries -- brings together food scientists, technologists and related professionals from academia, government, and industry. For more information, please visit ift.org.

About IFT17

IFT17 is where the most creative minds in the science of food -- including industry, government, and academia -- come together with purpose and vision to share and challenge one another with the latest research, innovative solutions and forward thinking topics in food science and technology to tackle our greatest food challenges. The event attracts over 20,000 attendees from around the world. For more information, please visit iftevent.org.

