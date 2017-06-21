OSLO, NORWAY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/21/17 -- NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (Oslo Bors: NEXT) announced it received a high-volume order for its second generation ASIC, the A2, a custom built chip that will significantly reduce its production costs, and that NEXT expects to begin shipping in volumes to key customers in the Notebook segment during the fourth quarter of 2017.

NEXT had announced its A2 ASIC on March 23rd, when a first order was placed for production ramp-up, and today said that after implementing adjustments a high volume order has now been placed.

NEXT CEO, Ritu Favre commented, "The enhanced performance of the A2, with reduced size, BOM component complexity and cost, represents a major milestone for the company, and is a key building block of our company strategy."

In announcing that the new ASIC will first ship in volumes to key customers in the Notebook segment, the company noted that the A2 ASIC is an important milestone for NEXT to stay strong and relevant in the quality focused part of the notebook segment.

ABOUT NEXT Biometrics: Enabled by its patented NEXT Active Thermal principle, NEXT Biometrics (www.NextBiometrics.com) offers high quality area fingerprint sensors at a fraction of the prices of comparable competitors. A wide range of product formats including smartcards, smartphones, tablets, PC's, access control, time registration systems, wearables, payment terminals, flash drives, USB tokens, key fobs and many more are targeted.

NEXT Biometric Group ASA is a publicly listed company headquartered in Oslo, Norway and with sales, support and development subsidiaries in Seattle, Silicon Valley, Taipei, Prague and Shanghai. Media and Investor contacts for NEXT Biometrics are CEO Ritu Favre at Ritu.Favre@NEXTbiometrics.com and CFO Knut Stalen at Knut.Stalen@NEXTbiometrics.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3150580



Contact:

Brian Dobson

DobsonPR.com

Email Contact

203-613-2222



